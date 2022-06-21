By Nkiruka Nnorom

Latest reports have shown that investments in Nigeria’s start-ups sector have resumed uptrend after two consecutive months of decline.

In its just released investment highlights the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) said the investments rose by 114.1 per cent to $123.24 million month-on-month (MoM) in May from $57.55 million in April 2022.

Investment in the start-ups had fallen by 78.2 percent to $57.55 million in April from $263.68million in March after a 67.6 percent decline MoM in March.

It had risen by a huge 376 per cent in February.

Analysis of the report, however, showed that the number of companies that attracted the investments declined to seven from 10 start-ups.

The companies span different sectors including fintech, waste recycling, ICT, e-commerce, maritime (freight forwarding), and financial services among others.

The companies include Interswitch, a digital payment company; Kaltani, a Nigerian cleaning technology plastic waste recycling company; Identitypass, a company that performs fingerprint and face biometrics matches, ID checks, and identity graphing; Beatastore, a B2B e-commerce platform; Topship, a freight forwarding; Norebase, an African trade technology company and Bridgecard, a fintech company.

Breakdown of the investment highlights showed that Interswitch raised the biggest capital during the period at $210 million, followed by kaltani, which raised $4 million and Identitypass that raised $2.8 million.

Others are Betastore and Topship raised $2.5 million each, while Norebase and Bridgecard raised $1 million and $440,000 respectively. Meanwhile, under government projects, the report showed that the Nasarawa State Government secured a $600million commitment at their inaugural investment summit, while Nigeria, Czech Republic flagged off a $16.2 million bilateral co-funding research development project.