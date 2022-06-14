By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—Vice President and Managing Director of Cummins Africa -Middle East, Mr. Thierry Pimi, has said that any country that was committed to growing a meaningful future generation must invest in its youths with employable skills and capabilities to run their own businesses in the engineering space.

He added that in an era where young people were unskilled, it was very possible to have a future generation that is despondent, with penchant for frivolities, adding that there was need for every country to invest in the youths, using market relevant curriculum to equip those with employable skills and capabilities to run their businesses.

Pimi, disclosed this during Cummins West Africa Limited, a subsidiary of Cummins Inc, second phase of Technical Education for Communities, TEC, programme held at John Bosco Institute of Technology, Obosi, Anambra State, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative in Nigeria.

He also disclosed that his company was ready to increase female representation in the technical field of human endeavours.

The TEC programme according to him, seeks to equip Post-Secondary Technical Institutions with the capacity, such as market relevant curriculum, tools and equipment, teachers training, career guidance, internship and work placement, to deliver quality technical education in partnership with government, industry players and nonprofit organisations.

It also seek to increase the availability of multi-skilled technicians and access to good jobs, and ultimately drive industrial growth in global communities, with a global focus to increase female representation in technical fields.

He further disclosed that TEC programme was launched globally in 2012 with a mission of training disadvantaged youths in employable technical skills, adding that in an era where young people were unskilled, it was very possible to have a future generation that would be despondent, and have penchant for life of frivolities.

He, therefore, insist that to grow a meaningful future generation, there was need to equip the youths with employable skills and capabilities to run their businesses and such equipment must be with market relevant curriculum.

In the separate speeches, Rector of the School, Rev. Fr. Matthew, Chairman of Kates Associate Industries and Sir Ikem Osanakpo, who represented Onitsha business community and the Founder and Lead Consultant, Tributary Initiative for Learning, Mrs. Eniola Adefioye, thanked Cummins INC, and Cummins West Africa Limited for impacting on the youths.