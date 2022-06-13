By Yinka Kolawole

President Muhammadu Buhari has injected substantial political heavy-weights into the drive for a robust digital economy and e-governance in Nigeria.

Amongst the membership of the newly established Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government are six governors, including Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. Others are Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

The Council will be chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami.

While inaugurating the Council last weekend in Abuja, Buhari tasked members of the Council to work towards further strengthening the capacity of government to develop, adopt and deploy digital technologies to make government more efficient and transparent, thereby improving Nigeria’s global standing in the ease of doing business index.

He noted that the Council, whose members have been arrived at after a painstaking and thorough process, would provide the oversight needed to bring about a veritable structure for accelerating achievements in digital economy and in the implementation of e-government in the country.

He enjoined every member of the Council to consider the task as a national assignment and justify the trust reposed in their ability to support and significantly enhance the digital transformation of Nigeria. “I launched the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) on the 28th of November, 2019 and expanded the mandate of the then Ministry of Communications to include Digital Economy.

“The implementation of that policy and mandate has enabled us to achieve significant progress and record a number of unprecedented achievements.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy showed that the steps we took in developing and implementing NDEPS were indeed timely.

“The significant contribution of 17.92% by the ICT sector to our GDP in the second quarter of 2021 is another example of the important impact of the digital economy on the overall economy.

“In the same vein, the growth of our digital economy sector enabled us to cope with the effect of the lock-down as both activities of the government and private sector, as well as educational activities, were able to move to online platforms,” he said.

Other members of the Council are Dr Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation; Prof. Umar G. Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO Nigerian Communications Commission; Prof. M.B Abubakar, Managing Director/CEO, Galaxy Backbone Limited; Dr. Abimbola Alale, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited and Engr Aliyu A. Aziz, Director General/CEO, National Identity Management Commission.