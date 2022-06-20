By Godwin Oritse

NIGERIA’s oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited, has graduated 38 women under its Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS).

WEPSS is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of INTELS Nigeria Limited. It was established in 2013 to empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring. The beneficiaries are trained in two batches every year.

Since inception nine years ago, more than 1,540 women drawn from various communities across the country have benefited from the empowerment scheme.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of Class of 2022 Batch A at the WEPSS Training Centre, Federal Lighter Terminal, Onne Port, Rivers State on Thursday, the General Manager, Legal and Corporate Services of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Amaopusenibo Mike Epelle, said the scheme was designed to uplift the economic status of the beneficiaries.

“It is a joyous occasion to celebrate determined trainees who have succeeded in acquiring new skills to make a decent living. WEPSS is a special centre set up to equip women in the community with competent tailoring skills,” he said.

Also speaking, the Manager, Government and Public Affairs of INTELS, Rex Asaikpuka, encouraged the beneficiaries to utilise the skills imparted on them during their training.

He said, “I encourage you to run with the baton. It took time and resources to facilitate this training and we have succeeded in equipping you with the skills and start-up kit to takeoff.”

The Project Manager of WEPSS, Nancy Freeborn, commended the management of INTELS for its commitment to the empowerment of women, promotion of Nigerian content and support for local communities despite the present economic challenges in the country.

She encouraged the beneficiaries to put their skills to adequate use and build successful careers and businesses that will generate employment opportunities for others.

She said the garments produced during the training period would be donated to charity.

A major highlight of the graduation ceremony was the presentation of start-up kits, which included an industrial sewing machine and a steam iron to Gift Osaro, who emerged as the best graduating trainee of the Class of 2022 Batch A. Seven other beneficiaries also received various prizes for their outstanding performance.

INTELS has been the leader in the oil and gas logistic sector for almost forty years. Beyond offering employment opportunities to its host communities, INTELS actively sponsors development projects such as road construction, boreholes, medical services, scholarships, vocational training, sports and local community events.