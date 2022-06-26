By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

As part of its contribution to commend leaders who have positively performed during their tenure, the Kings College British American Institute, KCBA, Weekend, announced plans to honour President Mohammadu Buhari and two other Nigerians for playing critical roles in excellence, agricultural development and sustainability in Nigeria.

The Institute, in partnership with Hipdet University Education Foundation, Newark, New Jersey, USA, and Farmers Association of Nigeria, FAN, listed Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio; and Former Governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke as part of the awardees for excellence and performance.

The Chancellor, Kings College American Institute, Paul Godwin, while speaking with Journalists, in Abuja, said that the “essence of this award is to recognize their high performance and unique management skills in a particular area in order to boost the enthusiasm of the awardees and all Nigerian leaders to do more.

Read Also:

Ewa honoured with prestigious ‘Rainbow/PUSH Coalition International Humanitarian Award’

He pointed out that parameters employed in selecting the awardees showed that they were instrumental in the development and progress of their states.

According to him, In order to increase their enthusiasm for maximum input so that the masses can reap the dividends of democracy, because the extant laws of the universe clearly states that when a leader is not awarded, then the enthusiasm to do more would be dampened.

“Now, the Farmers Association of Nigeria came to me and said that President Mohammadu Buhari has performed excellently in agricultural development and sustainability so I told them that we don’t give awards for the purpose of giving.

“There must be a quintessential disposition or a positive footprint on the shifting sands of time that propels this award. They brought out indices and parameters. For the former governors, if you would agree with me that in terms of performance, they are not questionable. So they are going to be given awards of excellence; performance and for leaving behind impeccable footprints on the shifting sands of time”, he added.

This award would be held during the launching of a book titled: “which way nigeria : the destiny of nigeria in a 3- dimensional universe” at the Nigerian National Merit House, 23 July, 2022, in Abuja.

Professor Edward noted that the new book would be an eye opener on the future of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria