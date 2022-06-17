Executive Governor of Zamfara state, Gov Bello Matawalle

Zamfara State government has said it may reconsider shutting down telecommunication services in the state, if the need arose for the second time.



Special Adviser to Governor Matawalle on Media, Zailani Bappa, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said the state government had yet to close down the telecommunication services as being rumoured in the state.



He, however, stated that if the implementation of communication shut down became necessary, it could be employed once again..



Bappa noted that it had become necessary to clear some obvious misconceptions about a certain statement emanating from his office on the alleged closure of telecom services, which had generated disturbing rumour in the state.



He said: “Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, in his usual concern over the menace of banditry in the state, and his care for victims of such crimes, expressed his worry as he commiserated with the families of the recent abduction of young entrepreneurs of Bebeji Plaza.



“It is not enough for government to commiserate with victims like everyone else, but to inform the general public what measures it is taking to address the challenges at hand. Hence, His Excellency made known the position of government at the time.



“His Excellency said he has rallied all security functionaries in the state around new strategy of addressing the challenges posed by bandits, especially as the rainy season is here again, which will see the implementation of result-oriented measures.



“He also stated that if the implementation of communication shut down becomes necessary, it can be employed once again.



“But at no point in time did His Excellency announce the shut down of telecommunication services, nor requested the discharging agency for its implementation. This is to put the record properly please.”