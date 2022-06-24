.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday told the newly installed Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace Lucius Ugorji, that much would be expected of him, especially now that the country was passing through the highest level of insecurity and youth restiveness.

Uzodimma stated this at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, in Owerri, during the installation of Archbishop Ugorji, to replace the outgoing Archibishop Anthony Obinna, who has proceeded on retirement.

According to him, the new Archbishop, will be expected to provide the much-needed direction for both the clergy and laity in the Archdiocese.

While noting that the larger society would look forward to him providing unwavering voice for the voiceless, the governor said: “Today’s installation ceremony is a solemn one as it signifies the glorious transition of authority from His Grace, The Most Reverend Anthony John Valentine Obinna, who has been the Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province since March 1994) to His Grace, The Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji (who was appointed his successor in March 2022).

“Our new Archbishop, His Grace Ugorji, please permit me to humbly remind you of the obvious – much is expected from you. As you know, the Divine Office of the Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province is the spiritual headquarters of Catholics in Imo and Abia states.

“I am gladdened, however, by the fact that your pedigree – your education and vast pastoral experience – make you eminently qualified for the task ahead. Judging from the remarkable achievements you recorded in your previous position as the Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, does not doubt that you are the nodes man for this challenging job at these challenging times.”