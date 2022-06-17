By Adekunle Adekoya

YOU know very well that tomorrow, Saturday, June 18, governorship elections will hold in Ekiti State. The parties are set to do battle for the coveted governorship seat in the state that falls vacant shortly thence. Elections, which are routine affairs in western democracies, are not so here.

They are wars, with pitched battles every step towards the polling day. In our experience, it has become commonplace for people to get killed or, when they are lucky, maimed in election-related violence. Sad, but it has become a way of life here, at least every election cycle.

The state, itself run by actors that perpetrate the violence, has been trying to find ways out of this problem; at least to minimise it, if it can not be totally eradicated. Success in this regard has been limited, to date. At least, two persons were killed a few weeks ago in the Ikotun area of Lagos as primary elections held for a state house of assembly seat. It was ominous; what would happen, how many would get killed during the larger general elections?

As for Ekiti, and in a bid to curtail violence, the Nigeria Police Force said it is deploying thousands of officers and men. Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba said: “As for how many policemen are deployed to Ekiti or Osun, I can say we are deploying 17,374 policemen.” Quite a contingent. In addition, the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC will also be deploying no less than 9,747 officers for Saturday’s election, and will fully cover the 2,445 polling units, collation centres, flash points and other areas during the exercise.

Another uniformed service, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has also deployed 1,500 personnel to help enforce traffic rules and regulations during the election. The FRSC officers and men will be coming with operational vehicles that include tow trucks and ambulances to strengthen the enforcement of movement restrictions.

All these are besides DSS and and other security agencies, including the personal escorts of the politicians and businessmen that will be in Ekiti this weekend. Whichever way you look at it, no less than 30,000 security men will be on duty for Saturday’s election. Great.

For a country grappling with serious insecurity issues, how do we make this normal? I mean, how do we make this routine? How do we make this so commonplace and regular that four armed men will no longer be able to invade a church and kill about 38 people and injure scores more, and remain at large so many days after?

How can we rejig the security architecture in such a way that nobody, except those who can’t think of better ways to die by suicide, will ever contemplate attacking a train service, like the Abuja-Kaduna AK-9 service was attacked?

What do we need to do, so that a traditional ruler, or anybody for that matter, need not be kidnapped twice, same day, as it happened to Uban Garin Bafarawa of Sokoto State about 48 hours ago? In what ways can we replicate this nationwide such that nobody will ever think of attacking and burning an INEC office, or razing down local government headquarters, or kidnapping highly-placed clerics, Moslem or Christian, for ransom?

Must we continue to live with killings like in Edumoga area of Benue State, or Southern Kaduna, or Zamfara, or Sokoto? What are we doing to stem the descent to anarchy, which is what seems to be happening as calls for self-defence rent the air? Is the state no longer capable of fulfilling its obligations to citizens?

What options do we have? Are these options being realistically, and altruistically appraised? Is the interest of the ordinary Nigerian paramount?

While pondering our options, we must also be mindful of their delivery. Some countries have electricity so regular they only worry about its quality; no fluctuation is tolerated. If we demand security, we also need to be concerned about its quality. What should we do so that the armed escorts of a musician, or those of a politician do not just fire at the rest of us when there is a dispute, as seemed the case in a night club in Lagos a few days ago?

We must have security, and the security must be for all, not on ad-hoc basis. The growing clamour for self-help is a dangerous trend that will benefit nobody in the immediate, medium, and long term; Somalia is enough lesson for us.

We know that we are in the political season, and the attention of the managers of our affairs are riveted on how they get elected or re-elected, even if votes are for sale.

We may concede that. But we demand that at least some attention, however little, be still paid to us to enable us hang on to life till next year, May 29, 2023, when governance will once again resume.

Our leaders should remember that they need an audience to broadcast to and crowds at political rallies, even if fewer and fewer of them can afford cooking gas, diesel, fish, gari, petrol, diesel, meat, rice, yams, kerosene and a few other things that make the pursuit of happiness interesting. TGIF. See you around.