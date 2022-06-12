.

•*Says Onitsha, Port Harcourt ports ‘ll decongest Lagos

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Chief George Moghalu is the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA. He was recently affirmed by both the High Court and the Appeal Court as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Moghalu has been a consistent politician and remains one of the politicians who are yet to defect to a rival party. He started on the block of the All Peoples Party, APP, which merged with the United Nigeria Peoples Party, UNPP, to form the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, that teamed up with the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, to form the APC in 2013.

In this interview, the former Chairman, Board of Directors of the Nigerian Communication Satellite, NIGCOMSAT, speaks on the chances of Ndigbo to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023, insecurity in the South-East and how Onitsha port can decongest Lagos and save the country’s road infrastructures, among others. Excerpts:

You have been the MD of NIWA for about two and a half years now, what’s the core mandate of the agency? And how well have you done in achieving the mandate?

Put in a nutshell, our core mandate is the management and maintenance of all inland waterways. Yes, we have done quite a lot in fulfilling our mandate. We have also gone ahead to develop more infrastructures while some that have gone bad are being rehabilitated and maintained.

Critical Infrastructure

A lot of new jetties and ramps have been built, and works have fully resumed again in the Jamata River Port in Lokoja and Oguta River Port in Imo State which were abandoned for some time. As we speak, the environmental assessment is going on for the development of Makurdi River Port because it’s part of what we want to do in our 2022 procurement.

We are developing new jetties in places like Illa in Delta State, Odekpe in Ogbaru, Anambra State, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and many other places. We are also rehabilitating some of our old jetties like what we have in Lagos and building new ramps and rehabilitating the old ones like the one in Geru, Taraba State, and so many others. Furthermore, we have done some investments in the area of procurement of vessels and equipment across the country. In fact, we have done quite a lot in terms of developing such critical infrastructure.

What are the implications of these investments on the country’s economy?

Quite a lot. For me, I have always said that the new economy is the maritime sector because it has a lot to contribute to the development of our GDP. However, we need to invest in the sector due to its enormous potential and if well harnessed, will be for the development of the country. I must also place on record in the course of this discussion, the support we have received from the government both at the Presidency and the Ministry that is supervising us, that is, the Ministry of Transportation. The two ministers have been very supportive, the permanent secretary, the directors and the staff, everyone involved has been very supportive of our programmes and agenda to turn around this critical sector.

Onitsha Port

We have a lot to gain, for example, a few days back, I spoke to the media as regards what we are trying to do to move cargo on a commercial and regular basis between Lagos and Onitsha.

Everyone knows but for clarity, let me mention it again that commercial shipments of containers coming to this country either Lagos or Port Harcourt are going to the South East and if you take a critical analysis, for example, if five million containers are destined for the south-east, what it means is that about 10 million trailers would be engaged, that is, five million trailers will bring the containers and another five million trailers will take back the empties and our roads are not designed to carry such loads. All over the world, Nigeria wouldn’t be an exception, bulk cargoes are usually transported either by water or by rail.

Rail Infrastructure

So ours can’t be different and I think, that’s what informed the decision of the government to invest massively in railway infrastructure and at the same time, there’s a need for us to invest in this critical sector of the economy, which is marine.

And that’s why as a department, an authority, we are doing quite a lot to put into full use, the advantages of the water transport system that God has given us. I was with the chief of naval staff recently with the top management of NIWA.

One of the major reasons why we went there is to see how we can collaborate to provide security so that we can move cargoes effectively. Again, the concession process of the Onitsha River port that has been in the pipelines over the years is almost concluded and by the time it becomes fully operational, cargoes will start moving from Lagos to Onitsha and from Port Harcourt to Onitsha and I’m sure, that will address some of our problems.

So we have a lot of benefits that will impact positively on the economy if we can get that sector fully functional.

Recently, NIWA licenced about eight firms to carry cargo from Lagos to Onitsha port, is this measure an attempt to decongest the Apapa ports?

Certainly. It’s going to play a major role in decongesting the Apapa ports because if 70 per cent of containers at the port are moved by water, it then means the pressure on the road will reduce. It also means that the containers won’t be lying on the seaports. They will carry goods straight by water to inland ports.

What are the challenges you met when you assumed office as the MD of NIWA?

I met so many challenges, however, if there’s anything I consider a major challenge, it’s the fact that NIWA was underreported. People didn’t know about NIWA, not even what it stands for but today, the story has changed for the better. It gives me satisfaction that people are beginning to know NIWA and that has been helping us to improve our revenue because, by the time you know NIWA, you will know your responsibility towards it and we also know who you are. So at the end of the day, all the dues we are supposed to get from users of the right of way will now be accrued to the government.

Staff Morale

Another challenge is staff orientation and staff morale but that has drastically changed now. We needed to change that and I give God the glory that it has changed and will continue to change because it is a work in progress. First of all, we started with retraining of the staff. Everybody is determined and committed to changing the story. Everybody wants us to succeed, everybody wants to bring NIWA to the front burner, so we are doing everything we can to make NIWA succeed. I must express my gratitude to the staff, my colleagues, the executive management, who have been very supportive and have bought into my vision and we are all moving together to achieve the objective we set for ourselves which is to lift NIWA from where we met it to an enviable height.

Waterways Security

Let me also say that one other challenge is insecurity but my happiness is that everybody sees it as everybody’s business. The government has been quite supportive in that regard, the Navy, the Air Force, etc., everybody is concerned about security on our waterways just like we are on land. So we are receiving all the encouragement we need to ensure that our waterways are safe. I also want to commend the NIWA police because we have a NIWA Police Command being manned by a deputy commissioner of police. So security has been a huge challenge and we are addressing it. I have a sense of satisfaction that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do and my desire is to make the water transportation a transport means of choice in the country both for cargo and passengers, by the time I’m leaving the office.

Talking about security, what’s your take on the worsening insecurity ravaging the entire South East region?

I’m very worried about it because, it is us that are losing. Whether the gunmen are known or unknown, the issue now is that we have shed too much blood. We are busy destroying our economy and punishing our people. Whatever may be the anger, let me use this platform and beg whoever is concerned to help us. We need only peace because, in an insecure environment, there cannot be good governance. Today, we don’t work on Mondays, everybody going around afraid of being attacked, it is not good for us.

Battlefront

I have always said that no battle has ended on the battlefront. It always ends at the negotiating table. And what I keep asking myself is why do the war at all if we are going to end at the negotiating table? Why don’t we start from the negotiating table? So if there are grievances you have as a group, make yourself known so that you can be identified and you speak concerning the areas of your disagreement and I’m sure government will be in a position to listen. So, I’m very concerned about the security situation and I pray and beg that we should give peace a chance. Let us return to what we used to be so that we can have peace.

Let’s talk about politics. Are you for or against Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction?

Who would be against the president of Nigeria coming from his village or community? However, it’s not about turn, power is not a turn-by-turn thing but we are looking at equity, justice and fairness. If you look at it from that perspective, you will say yes, the Igbos deserve it but we who deserve it should also work for it.

We must synergize because for every election, there’s a process and that process begins within the parties. For you to be able to win a party ticket, you need to strategize within the political parties. Those in the PDP, the APC and other parties should strategize and see how we can achieve the possibility of having Igbo sons and daughters emerging as candidates for these parties. And once we achieve that, I think the job is done, because, at the end of the day, it will be an Igbo person.

Are you impressed with the number of presidential aspirants from the South East so far?

That’s the way to go because nobody will take the presidency to your doorstep. So people have to come out, we have to create the opportunity to assess persons on their merit.

And we have to look at the possibility of Nigerians buying into your candidacy. So, I’m happy that a lot of people are showing interest and I pray that more will come out so that we will have a better opportunity in making our assessment.

You were recently affirmed as the candidate of APC in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State both at the High Court and the Appeal Court. Now that another political party has produced the governor, does your victory at the court matters again?

Yes, it matters because we are on a mission to cleanse the party, erase impunity, strengthen ourselves and call us to order to do what is right at any given time. If we set rules, we must obey the rules we set for ourselves.

We have a constitution, we have a guideline, what’s wrong with us obeying them? Why do we have to collect money from people, promising them that we would conduct a primary, promising them that we were going to do it properly but in the end, we didn’t do any of those things and you think that everybody will go to sleep? And I said no, impunity must stop and the right thing must be done.

We want a situation where you are going to primary in your party with the confidence that you can win or lose. We must get to the point that somebody who loses an election should be able to call the winner, congratulate them and offer their support. That’s what we set out to achieve.