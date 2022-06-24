.
Governor Charlse Soludo has named Professor Chidi Odinkalu, and wife of the former Biafran leader, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu in a 15-man committee of Truth, Justice and Peace with a mandate to identify the causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence and armed struggle in the South East since 1999; the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future.
Terms of Service
➢ To identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence and armed struggle in the South East since 1999;
➢ Document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration;
➢ Identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands;
➢ Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future and;
➢ Make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/South East
The Committee is due for Inauguration on 23rd June, 2022
MEMBERS OF THE TRUTH, JUSTICE AND PEACE COMMITTEE
1. Prof. Chidi Odinkalu
2. Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu
3. Charles Oputa
4. Dr. Joe Nwaorgu
5. Dr. Udenta Udenta
6. Dr. Uju Agomoh
7. Rev. Fr. (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke
8. Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye
9. Dr. John Otu
10. Mr. Ngozi Odumuko
11. MS Onyeka Onwenu
12. Dr. Joe Abah
13. Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu
14. Mr. Sam Egwuatu
15. Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu
The following members that will attend the inauguration by being physically present
1. Prof. Chidi Odinkalu
2. Rev. Fr. (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke
3. Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye
4. Mr. Ngozi Odumuko
5. Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu
6. Mr. Sam Egwuatu
7. Dr Joe Nworga
The following members will participate/attend the inauguration via zoom
1. Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu
2. Charles Oputa
3. Dr. Udenta Udenta
4.. Dr. Uju Agomoh
5 Dr. John Otu
6. MS Onyeka Onwenu
7. Dr. Joe Abah
8.Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu