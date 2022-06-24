.

Governor Charlse Soludo has named Professor Chidi Odinkalu, and wife of the former Biafran leader, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu in a 15-man committee of Truth, Justice and Peace with a mandate to identify the causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence and armed struggle in the South East since 1999; the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future.

➢ To identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence and armed struggle in the South East since 1999;

➢ Document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration;

➢ Identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands;

➢ Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future and;

➢ Make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/South East

The Committee is due for Inauguration on 23rd June, 2022

MEMBERS OF THE TRUTH, JUSTICE AND PEACE COMMITTEE

1. Prof. Chidi Odinkalu

2. Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu

3. Charles Oputa

4. Dr. Joe Nwaorgu

5. Dr. Udenta Udenta

6. Dr. Uju Agomoh

7. Rev. Fr. (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke

8. Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye

9. Dr. John Otu

10. Mr. Ngozi Odumuko

11. MS Onyeka Onwenu

12. Dr. Joe Abah

13. Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu

14. Mr. Sam Egwuatu

15. Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu

