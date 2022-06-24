As part of his efforts to get rid of criminals in Anambra state, Governor Professor Charles Soludo, Friday constituted 15-man committee that will ensure peace in the state.

Soludo, who was sworn into office on the 17th of March, has been fighting unknown gunmen in the state.

However, in his bid to arrest insecurity and put a stop to kidnappings and killings in the state, the former Central Bank Governor constituted 15-man committee for truth, justice and peace.

Listing their duties, Soludo opined that they should: “identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence and armed struggle in the South East since 1999;

“Document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration;

“Identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands;

“Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unraveling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future and;

“Make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/South East”.

He stated that the committee would be due for Inauguration on 23rd June, 2022.

Below are the Members of truth, justice and peace committee

1. Prof. Chidi Odinkalu

2. Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu

3. Charles Oputa

4. Dr. Joe Nwaorgu

5. Dr. Udenta Udenta

6. Dr. Uju Agomoh

7. Rev. Fr. (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke

8. Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye

9. Dr. John Otu

10. Mr. Ngozi Odumuko

11. MS Onyeka Onwenu

12. Dr. Joe Abah

13. Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu

14. Mr. Sam Egwuatu

15. Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu

The following members that will attend the inauguration by being physically present

1. Prof. Chidi Odinkalu

2. Rev. Fr. (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke

3. Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye

4. Mr. Ngozi Odumuko

5. Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu

6. Mr. Sam Egwuatu

7. Dr Joe Nworga

The following members will participate/attend the inauguration via zoom

1. Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu

2. Charles Oputa

3. Dr. Udenta Udenta

4.. Dr. Uju Agomoh

5 Dr. John Otu

6. MS Onyeka Onwenu

7. Dr. Joe Abah

8.Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu