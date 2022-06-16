The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche has declared Nigeria is at a junction where drastic and fervent prayers for divine intervention are needed.



According to him, the insecurity across the length and breadth of the nation needs God’s intervention.

Pastor Enenche made the call on Thursday during the daily Early Will I Seek Thee morning prayers, ahead of the National Healing and Deliverance Crusade.

The three-day crusade, themed Divine Visitation, according to the cleric, is organized to seek God’s intervention for the nation Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

“Our nation is at a junction where divine intervention is absolutely necessary.

“Massive insecurity, massive instability. And then, we are at the threshold of a political process.

“There is no time better than this to make demands for the help of God for a turnaround in our land.

“Don’t assume that things would change by themselves. The Bible says if my people that are called by my name shall humble themselves and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear them and heal their land.

“I believe that as God heals individual and delivers individuals, he would heal the nation as well.

“Therefore, I will like to invite you this evening to the FCT Sports Complex and the Old Parade Ground at Area 10 Abuja as we intercede for our nation.”