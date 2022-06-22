Hon. Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker, Federal Houde of Representatives

laments non implementation of resolutions

Reps mandate IG, others to rescue abducted traditional rulers In Plateau

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase on Wednesday disclosed that kidnappers were killing their victims even after collecting ransom to the tune of N10 million.

Wase made the revelation while contributing to a debate on a motion of urgent public importance presented at the plenary by Hon. Solomon Maren, from Plateau.

Maren had in the motion called the attention of the House to the recent abduction of some traditional rulers from his constituency in the state.

In his contribution, Wase who took time to speak decried the ugly development, explaining that many villages had been terrorized and sacked by kidnappers.

The deputy speaker also lamented the no implementation of the House resolutions by the security agencies.

He said: “I beg to speak on this particular issue based on the barbaric act happening in Plateau.

“When Hon. Solomon Maren came to me about this motion, I told him what is happening in your constituency compare to my own constituency and I showed him the numbers of the videos and the pictures in my constituency.

“I presented three (3) motions so far to this floor on this particular matter, and the House has also taken very fast resolutions as to what it will take to solve the matter, but unfortunately, we are moving into raining season now, and there is virtually not one or two days passed in my constituency without kidnapping and taking of ransom from villagers who go out to suffer to make their own living, taking ransom not less than ten million naira.

“I am so pained, it is painful, and every Nigerian should be concerned about what is happening.

“I want to tell you, Mr Speaker and also tell the House that, as of today, I have lost people even after these kidnappers take money, I have lost close to 5 people.

“These kidnappers take the demanded ransom and then kill the people.

“These kidnapping use to take place where you have a small security personnel. They will go there shoot sporadically and abduct people and go away, not more than 3-4 days ago, we lost close to a thousand cows in my own constituency.

“Kidnappers came, rustled the cows from their cages, and ran away with them, and the villagers and our locals left. They went ahead, even pursued these villagers and confronted them.

“I am so worried, that I have to do a personal visit to various Peace Agencies, we will see how we can put heads together to solve this matter.

“I am sincerely pained that after the resolution of the House urging these Peace Agencies to put out formation in some of these areas so that we will be able to stop these unpleasant situations, but till this moment, nothing has happened.

“It shows that, the resolutions of the House is not taking any effect on all these unpleasant killings and kidnappings. If the resolutions of the House have been taken seriously, by now all these would have stopped.”

In the motion underscored the need to urgently rescue traditional rulers of Panyam District, and abate incessant spate of kidnapping and banditry in Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency and other parts of Plateau State and Nigeria as whole.

Maren said that bandits numbering in dozens purportedly abducted his Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan, a traditional ruler (District Head, of Panyam) in Plateau State, during an attack on his residence in Panyam, Mangu Local Government Area, after terrifying residence with gunshots in the early hours at Monday.

He also noted that, the bandits who were more than 40 came heavily armed, shooting sporadically and firing gunshots which left the community scared and helpless and eventually went away with the traditional ruler.

He said: “The kidnapped of the District Head is the latest in a series of abductions targeted at traditional rulers and the clergyman in the state, for instance on Sunday last week, the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria in Jos Rev, James Kentoma and a traditional ruler in the State, Ugoh Ababs, were kidnapped by gunmen in their residence respectively.

“Sometimes last year and early this year, the Sumpyam, a paramount ruler of Gindiri Chiefdom and the District head Of Pushit were both at separate attacks abducted by miscreants and Bandits, respectively, they were however released after huge ran some was paid.

“The spate of kidnappings, abductions and attacks, has been systematic, well coordinated and targeted across the constituency, the state and indeed the country which is alarming and of grave concern.”

The lawmaker regretted that no meaningful efforts had been put up to frontally arrest the situation.

“Hitherto, little or nothing has been heard of any serious or deliberate actions taking to curb, forestall or even arrest and prosecute these hoodlums.

“Unless something is done deliberately in fact, urgently to reduce, stop and or curtail this ugly occurrences which has become a recurrent decimal, our communities may soon be thrown into total terror, fear and or lawlessness”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal government to direct the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Defense Staff and other relevant security agencies to immediately deploy all their arsenal to ensure the safe release of the monarch and many others in kidnappers’ captivity across the country, including victims of Kaduna train attack.

The House also called for the recruitment of more personnel in the security agencies and ensure proper funding to march the challenges in place.

It mandated its Committee on Police Affairs and Army to invite the IG and the Chief of Army Staff, with view to investigating the matter, and report back to the house within 2 weeks for further legislative inputs.