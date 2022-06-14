Residents of Gowon Estate in Ipaja, Lagos, under the aegis of Gowon Estate Extension Community Development Association has expressed their displeasure that after three months it served a petition to the Lagos State Police Command, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Service and the Comptroller of Lagos State Immigration Service, it is yet to hear any response from the agencies.

The chairman of the association, Hon Olusegun Badejo in a release to the media said the petition was actually submitted due to the fervent cases of insecurity cases in the estate allegedly perpetrated by those he described as aliens, bike riders known as ‘Okada’ who engages in criminal activities at night that also involves selling of illicit drugs which in turn, influence the resident’s children into drug addiction.

Badejo, who is the former Alimosho Local Government Chairman, said that the petition was submitted on the April 20, 2022 to the agencies and duly signed, but was yet to get response or reaction from them, as he urges them to save the situation before it escalates.

According to him, “The title of the petition reads; ‘Appeal For Meaningful Intervention Over Criminal Conspiracy Of Alien And Illegal Perpetuation of Migrants Activities of Drug Peddling, Escalating Intense Robbery, Kidnapping Influence inside Gowon Estate Residence Association.’

“The petition read in parts; that virtually all the residents of the estate can give a telling experience of how the alleged illegal migrants with no known address and no meaningful work other than operating ‘Okada’ ride, but openly consume and peddle illicit drugs and other substances.

“We call on the security agencies already notified to quickly look into the matter, and prevent these group of elements to negatively influence our children into drug activities and other vices,” Badejo said.