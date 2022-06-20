

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE directive by the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo that all transport operators, including private park owners, wheelbarrow pushers, tricycle and bus operators should be recertified as part of measures to address the problem of insecurity has elicited complaints in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Transport, Mrs Louisa Ezeanya had in a statement said the exercise would be carried out through biometric enrolment in collaboration with the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service.

She specifically listed wheel barrows, tricycles, shuttle and mini buses, mini/semi-trucks, tippers and heavy duty trucks operating in the state as those that would undertake the biometric enrollment and registration

According to her, the exercise, which would last for four weeks, is in line with the directive of the governor and urged all commercial vehicle owners and drivers/riders to comply accordingly.

Her letter read in part: “In line with Mr Governor’s directives, the Ministry of Transport has commenced the recertification and revalidation of all private motor parks in the state at no cost. All owners of private motor parks in the state are to proceed to the Ministry of Transport, Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka, with copies of the ministry‘s approval letter for their parks and e-receipts of payments of approved motor park fees from October 2021 to March 2022.

“Kindly note that the exercise will last till Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after which enforcements will follow. All private motor park owners in the state are strongly advised to note the above and comply accordingly to avoid sanctions.

But reacting to the directive, a civil society organization, Open Alliance for Civil Society and Non State Actors, described the development as unfair, adding that such class people, particularly wheelbarrow pushers and tricycle operators, would rather need palliatives and tax exemptions in view of the prevailing circumstances in the country.

The group’s coordinator, Prince Chris Azor said yesterday that it had already written the Commissioner for Transport and the Chairman, Board Inland Revenue Service, seeking detailed clarification on the propriety of the exercise.

Azor said: “We have been inundated with calls and complaints from stakeholders demanding to know the reason for this exercise which they described as insensitivity of the state government and its handlers.

“The impression they create is that the government is taxing the core poor.

“Nigeria and other countries all over the globe are giving tax exemptions, with palliatives and social protection to the core poor affected by COVID-19 and sundry emergencies and general economic downturn.

“The state government can come up with other innovative strategies to raise revenue, rather than stifling the poor and vulnerable.We therefore, humbly request the state government to come up with convincing explanations within the next one week.”

However, while clarifying the issue, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime, said the initiative was geared towards streamlining the state revenue collection, as well as for security purposes.

“Basically, the main reason is for security purposes. You know that the governor is committed to security in the state.

“Another reason is to streamline the state revenue collection. You will recall that the governor placed ban on illegal revenue collection and touting. With this registration, we will know all those on the road.

“Once you enrol, the government will have your complete data and give you a unique identification (sticker) which will also prevent you from being overtaxed or harassed”, Aburime said.

Some of the tricycle and shuttle bus operators, who spoke on the matter said they welcome the new policy provided it would bring to an end the frequent harassment by touts who extort them at various points whenever they were doing their legitimate business.

“We will prefer paying fixed amount instead of paying all manner of levies everyday,” Anselm Nwadikwa, a shuttle bus driver said.