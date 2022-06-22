By Juliet Umeh

Leading-edge solution provider, Inq. digital, has again been voted winner in three different categories in the recently concluded 13th edition of the BEACON of ICT.The categories won by the company include: Enterprise Solutions Provider, Emerging Technology Provider, and Enterprise Broadband Service provider of the year.

Presenting the award, National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, NDPB Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said the development displays an acknowledgement of the quality of inq. Digital in providing innovative business-relevant services like intelligent connectivity, Edge AI, IoT, SDN/NFV for Edge and Cloud Secure Access Services.

He noted that the theme of the event, which was the impact of blockchain technology in a Digitalized Nigeria, was very relevant and close to the heart of the government.

He said that the success of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on the premise that it is the highest contributor to the national GDP with about 17.8 percent, has made the Federal government list ICT infrastructures as critical national infrastructures.

MD of inq. Digital Nigeria, Mr. Valentine Chime said the company is on a quest to provide simpler, seamless, solutions to its clients which will aid them to re-imagine a better future. We are in a state of evolution for market satisfaction, and we are flexible in structure and nature in line with global best practices.

Valentine commended the organizers, members of the industry, and stakeholders for recognizing inq. Digital in the industry while dedicating the awards to the stakeholders, partners, and associates of inq. Digital Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Nigeria Communications Week and convener of the Beacon of ICT award, Mr. Ken Nwogbo, said that the BoICT lecture aims to explore efforts to put Nigeria on the global information and communications technologies. The award recognizes organizations’ and individuals’ contributions to ICT advancement.