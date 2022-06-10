Alaba traders at the scene yesterday.

By Biodun Busari

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to caution hoodlums attacking Igbo people in Lagos State.

The group made the same appeal to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to use his political power to stop the attack and harassment of Igbo youths in the state.

Vanguard reported yesterday that hoodlums attacked Igbo traders who shut down their shops at Alaba International Market, Ojo area of the state, to go to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , office in the Igbede to register for permanent voters’ cards, PVCs, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The massive turn-out of the Igbo traders at the INEC office was, however, disrupted as thugs, armed with machetes, sticks and clubs, stormed the venue and made moves to cart away INEC machines.

Reacting through a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide said Ndigbo should not be pushed beyond the wall.

The statement reads: “We have already been pushed to the walls, what they are doing now amounts to pushing Ndigbo beyond the walls and the consequences could be drastic.

“The two major political parties in the country cannot deny the South-East presidential ticket and at the same time deny them the opportunity to exercise their franchise. This is a call for total anarchy in the land and we are urging the security agencies to rise to the occasion,” Okwu said.

“We are saying this because Bola Tinubu has serious hatred for Ndigbo which he demonstrated by shunning the entire South-East during his consultations with delegates ahead of his party’s primary election.

“We do not begrudge him as it is within his right to choose who to interact with. However, what we will not condone is the mindless and unprovoked attack on Igbo residents in Lagos State.

“We also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deploy registration materials to churches and other public places in Lagos in order to give Nigerians free access.”