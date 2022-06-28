Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has expressed deep shock over the passing of a correspondent of the Nigerian Pilot Newspaper, Mr Yomi Kareem who u til his death last week was a member of the INEC Press Corps.

Mr Kareem’s death last Thursday had raised a lot of controversies following earlier reports that he was knocked down by a security outrider.

However, as his colleagues probed further, the Police in Lugbe, a town on the Abuja Airport Road said a couple had been arrested on the grounds that they had an altercation with the deceased, leading to his death.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, INEC National Commissioner in charge Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye said Mr Kareem’s professionalism and integrity were always visible in his works and contributions.

The statement reads; “It is with deep regret that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received the shocking news of the death of Mr. Yomi Kareem, a Correspondent with the Pilot newspaper and member of the INEC Press Corps, who passed away on 23rd June 2022.

“The Press Corps, of which Mr. Kareem is a member, has worked closely with the Commission over the years, playing its dual role as the watchdog of the democratic process while also keeping the public informed about the Commission’s activities and efforts to improve the electoral system.

“Mr. Kareem’s professionalism and integrity were always visible in his works and contributions. His last official engagement with the Commission was the coverage of the recently concluded Ekiti Governorship election held on 18th June 2022. Indeed, his attributes as a respectable, committed journalist and gentleman will be sorely missed.

“We commiserate with his family, colleagues, friends, and management of the Pilot Newspaper on this sad incident. May God give his wife, children, and all those who hold him dear the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and may his gentle soul rest in peace”.

