By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano has announced that the state has witnessed an upsurge in the ongoing registration exercise of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), making it second in the country as more people continue to register.

This information was released to newsmen at a press briefing in Kano on Thursday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner Prof Riskuwa Shehu who also warned against multiple registration by the public.

A total of 380,582 voters have completed their registration so far in Kano as at Monday 27th June, 2022. This has moved the figure from 128,628 at the end of January 2022 to its current level and still continuing.

The influx of people seeking to be registered by the INEC has made the elections umpire to create an additional registration centre at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium located at Kofar Mata in the metropolis. The centre will be operating from Tuesdays to Thursdays, from 9:00am to 3:00pm until the upsurge is drastically reduced.

However, the Resident Commissioner explained that as at January 2022 about 40 percent of those who registered in Kano state were found to have registered before, adding that the scenario is not peculiar to Kano as there are states with 50 percent of duplications. But the commission is making sure that such duplications are cancelled. He also warned that duplicate registration is an offence as clearly enshrined in the Electoral Act 2022.

“In order to provide easy access to registration centres the commission commenced rotation at the 484 Registration Areas (electoral wards) across the state on the 14th Match 2022 and a timetable to that effect was publicised.

“The online preregistration portal for new registrants was closed on the 30th May 2022. However the portal is still open for those who want to request for updating the information on their voter’s card replacement of lost/ defaced card or transfer to another polling unit.

“As at Monday 27th June 2022, there were 369,651 online applicants in Kano state. We encourage those who are yet to complete their registration to do so as soon as possible. Also, a total of 380,582 have completed their registration so far” the Resident Commissioner stated.

On the collection of PVCs, he said that the commission will continue to encourage all those who registered to collect their PVCs in good time at the commission’s respective local government offices.

Meanwhile, there are 77,117 new PVCs of those who registered in the first and second quarters, June to December 2021, of the Continued Voters Registration.

