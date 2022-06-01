.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has affirmed the spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, as winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primary for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

The electoral body equally affirmed Chris Ogbu and Kanayo Nwankwo as winners of the just concluded PDP primaries for Ideato South and North State Assembly constituencies of the state.

The commission in a letter signed by its HOD EPM Barr. V .Nwakobia, also declared the exercise that produced trio as validly conducted.

According to him all Imo PDP primaries for both state and National Assembly conducted in Owerri ,Imo State capital, are valid and monitored by INEC.

The commission said anything outside the list should disregarded.

Recall that the Nigeria’s opposition coalition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere was declared winner with a landslide 71 votes that saw him flooring seven other challengers with 91.5 percent margin.

Ikenga in a thank you speech by the candidate, had thanked the delegates for their confidence in him and declared that as the candidate of the party, he would stop at nothing to return the federal constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party after over 10 years’ of its inability to win the area.

Ikenga also extended hand of fellowship to his opponents to rally round him and the party as the victory was for all of Ideato nation and not just him. He enjoined them to close ranks as they work towards taking the Constituency to the Party

The Independent National Electoral Commission also monitored exercise and declared it as peaceful, free, fair and in line with the Electoral Act and the INEC guidelines.