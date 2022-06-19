.

The apex socio-cultural organisation of the Ijaw nation, worldwide, the Ijaw National Congress, INC –W, has felicitated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, for emerging vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The body in a message by its Publicity Secretary, Engr. Oyakemeagbegha Ezonebi, said, INC was highly elated by the emergence of Okowa, describing him as a humble, listening and visionary leader, whose experience was needed at this critical time in the history of the country.

INC commended the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the national leadership of the party for seeing and appreciating the sterling leadership qualities of the governor, assuring them that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him

The foremost Ijaw group called on the South-South region to accept Okowa’s emergence in good faith and work with him to restore the lost glory of the Niger Delta region.