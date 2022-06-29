By Ademola Adegbite

THE Embattled Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, yesterday, approached an Oyo High Court to stop the process instituted by the House of Assembly against him.

Twenty-four out of the 32 members of the State House of Assembly had, in a petition, accused the deputy governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office on official duty, insubordination and other offences.

This process, according to petitioners, was in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 2011 Section 188.

Investigation revealed, however, that the deputy governor had responded to all the allegations raised in the petition through his legal counsel.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Kazeem Olayanju, who confirmed the development, said the house had received the response of the deputy governor on the allegations levelled against him and it will be discussed when the House reconvenes on Wednesday, today.

However, the case came up before Justice Ladiran Akintola at High Court 7, Ring Road, Ibadan, yesterday, and has been adjourned till today, Wednesday.

The deputy governor was represented in court by his legal counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, SAN.

Adjourning the case, the court ordered that the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin and the clerk be put on notice about the litigation.