Delta-born, Nigerian Musician and Songwriter ImoleAyo popularly known as International Boy has released a new single for the year titled “Gboza” which was produced by DMPBeatz. After Successfully dropping “Possible” in March featuring Lil5ive and “Outlaw” which garnered alot of streams on all streaming Platforms his new song, Gboza is set to accomplish and even surpass the heights of his previous releases.

“Gboza” is a catchy track with smooth lyrical prowess and melody. The artist with his rich baritone voice and deep cutting lyrics would be catching his audience as he talks about his musical endeavors and appraisal to the ones that truly appreciates the process. The track is definitely a fan’s favorite and one set to redefine his stand in the industry as a must listen.

He likes to describe himself as an African boy with a Caribbean vibe little wonder his music is set to always take you on a journey of flows, rhythms and undiluted passion.

“I just want to make music that will free souls. I love to sound prophetic when it comes to making music about what’s to come for me. I also want to make music that will make people happy as well. I like to express myself as to how I feel about my surroundings. Happy, sad, down, broken, hopeful, I just put it that way. He adds.