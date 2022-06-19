OWERRI—The Imo State Government has declared that the state controlled Vigilance Group was not responsible for the recent killing of three family members in Okporo, Orlu local government area.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba in a statement in Owerri deplored the allegation making the rounds that the Vigilance Group carried out the killing.

He said it was ironical that members of the Vigilance Group being accused of the killing actually took the wounded to the hospital when they were informed of the attack.

He described as unfortunate and provocative the haste with which enemies of the state government rushed to the press to level accusations against it, apparently to score cheap political points.

Emelumba said while it is only the police that can make a definite pronouncement on the perpetrators of the crime at the conclusion of exhaustive investigation, the Imo Vigilance Group was not responsible at all.

“The Vigilance Group operates under the law, infact they work under the supervision of the police and therefore cannot engage in any extra judicial killings,” Emelumba submitted.

He warned purveyors of such dangerous and fake news to desist from stoking the embers of crisis in the state.

Said he: “Some of them said it was Imo Vigilance Group, others said it was Fulani militia, thus creating ethnic tension. My appeal is that they should allow the police do their job.”

He said contrary to the wild allegation of the opposition, the Vigilance Group was not set up to witch hunt anybody but to assist the security agencies to maintain law and order.

“They are not mad as to murder people in cold blood. For the avoidance of doubt, Imo Vigilance Group is not responsible for the Okporo killings. Mischief makers should stop linking them to the crime,” the Commissioner submitted.