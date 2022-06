Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the funeral mass.

The funeral mass for victims of the June 5 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, has commenced.

The slain victims, about six children and 20 women, were brought in coffins, with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and other dignitaries in attendance.

About 40 worshippers were killed and dozens of others wounded when gunmen opened fire at St Francis Xavier Church .

Below are images from the funeral.

