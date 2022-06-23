By Ikechukwu Odu

With regards to the arrest of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife in United Kingdom over an allegation of organ harvest, a political mentee to the lawmaker has said that he was yet to confirm the incident from his principal.

The mentee who pleaded for anonymity spoke to Vanguard on phone in Enugu, expressing surprise over the incident.

“I have not confirmed anything. I am still trying to establish contact with my principal. Until I hear from him, I really don’t know what is happening. The way everybody saw online publication with regard to the incident is the way I saw it too. I am not in the best position to react properly until I hear from him,” he said.

Vanguard confirmed that the news of Ekweremadu’s arrest has engulfed the people of his country home, Mpu, in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State in agony.