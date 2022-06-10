Benjamin Njoku

….Days after revealing why she went under the knife!

Days after revealing why she had plastic surgery, 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Mercy Eke has declared that she’s proud of herself no matter the odds.

The reality TV star made this assertion in an Instagram post, describing herself as being “brave,bold and beautiful.”

Mercy while speaking in a recent chat with media personality, Taymesan on TeaWithTay said she got her body enhanced to boost her self-confidence as well as sell her business.

The queen of highlights’ outburst is coming days after her startling revelation has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

“I am grateful for all that I have. My possibilities are endless. I am brave,bold and beautiful.

I love myself. I am proud of myself. Today is going to be a great day,” she wrote on IG.

On going under the knife, Mercy Eke said: “I did it for myself. I did it to enhance my confidence, I wanted to look good in what I wear. I’m into fashion. I have to have a certain type of body for myself.

“I feel like those that are hiding the truth probably don’t have the confidence; they feel like they did it for someone.

“But I did it for myself. I did it to sell my business. So, I don’t think there is anything to be ashamed of in enhancing your body.