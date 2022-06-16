.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, yesterday hinted that he would launch another attempt to be president in the near future.

Recall that the governor was among the 23 aspirants that contested the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential primaries.

Speaking to State House correspondents after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him for allowing him to contest in the exercise, Bello appealed to the nation’s teeming youths, women and people with disability that wanted him to be President not to be disappointed.

He said what he did with the APC presidential race was to “test the microphone,” noting that his next attempt would be “supersonic.”

Appealing to his supporters not to be disillusioned as according to him, in life “sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some,” he urged them to support the ruling party across board in the coming elections.

On the possibility of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, running with a Muslim running mate, the governor said religion or region should not be the determinant for political offices.

He said whether a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket, the major consideration for selection should be the ability to deliver.

“I am confident that the party (APC) has to come out with someone who will assist in the victory I am envisaging,” stressing that APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu is “an astute politician who understands the game well and knows how to win election.”