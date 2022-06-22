Music artiste and songwriter John Ikedinobi Egwim better known as Slimm J is back to the studio after a long period away from music to focus on his education.

The graduate of Mechanical Engineering recorded his first single in 2011 when he was a freshman but had to stop due to his parents disapproval of music without first finishing a university education.

He said: “I recorded my first single in 2011 and when I got into the university my parents didn’t support me doing music and wanted me to focus on my study. After I graduated in 2016 I started writing songs and doing freestyles at home, recording with my phone.

“Played it for a few friends and they were impressed and encouraged me to show the world my talent. In 2019 I recorded one of the songs from my writing titled “Maria” which was released but later taken down by me due to my rebranding.

Slimm J whose music genre include Afrobeat, Rap and R n with a different kind of sound is set to drop a new single with the title ‘Be with me’

The singer who is also a degree holder in International Tourism from one of the best universities in Poland has so far released four official singles.

On Nigerians music stars who would love to work with, Slimm J said he wish collaborate with Wizkid, Kiss Daniel, Burna boy and Timaya, “I would like to work with these artists because I’ve been listening to them growing up. They inspired me to do music, he said.

On the international music scene, Slimm J prefers Meekmill, Offset and Rick Ross.

He added that Nigeria music industry which had gone global because of artiste like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tems, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Fireboy, Tuface etc has paved way for budding artists to thrive.

Vanguard News Nigeria