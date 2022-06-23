By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

TWO illegal distilleries which produces and circulates fake alcoholic beverages

have been uncovered in Ikot Abia and Okon Eket communities in Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

The illegal distilleries were uncovered when a combined team from the Police Eket Divisional command, the Ministry of Environment and Eket Local Government Area Council raided the places yesterday.

The Divisional Police Officer in Eket, DSP Sunday Digha explained that the successful raid followed intelligence report on the circulated fake alcoholic beverages.

Digha, who frowned at the development, saying that the suspects arrested during the raid would be charged to court, while the exhibits would be taken to the station.

In his brief remarks, the team lead Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr Michael Effiong, expressed concern over the development, stressing, ” I was sent by the State Commissioner, Charles Udoh, based on complaints that certain people were into illegal operation in Eket”

On his, part, Mr Akaniyene Tommey, the Chairman of Eket Local Government Council condemned the act in totality.

He urged members of the public to give useful information to relevant authorities, especially security agencies that would lead to the arrest of those engaged in unwholesome practice in the LG.

“I urged the public to be cautious of what is happening within their environment. If you see something, say something before it implicates you,” Tommey appealed.