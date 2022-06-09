I’ll relocate to Ghana if Tinubu, Atiku become president — Charly Boy

Tinubu and Atiku

By Biodun Busari

Songwriter and social activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has said he will leave Nigeria if the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, or his counterpart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wins the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu won the APC presidential primary election with 1,271 votes at the just-concluded primary at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He defeated his arch contenders, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who came second with 316 votes, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who secured 235 votes.

Reacting on Wednesday via his Twitter handle, Charly Boy tweeted with the pictures of the politicians: “If any of these two wins, I go just leave una waka go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship. Buhari will look like a saint.”

The Chairman of the Convention Election Management Committee, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State confirmed Tinubu’s victory in Abuja at the venue of the special convention after the votes were sorted and counted.

The Jagaban of Borgu’s success was premised upon his political clout and stepping down of seven presidential aspirants for him.