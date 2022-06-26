Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor, the Abia Gubernatorial Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has assured Abians that he will not squander or take for granted, the enormity of goodwill lavished on him, his Deputy Dr. Chima Anyaso and indeed the YPP Candidates across the State during the official declaration/unveiling of YPP Candidates held at Aba Saturday.

In a letter personally signed by the Industrialist, Engr. Nwafor noted with keen interest that, “from the main entrance of the venue, I felt an usual goose bump seeing, men, women, children, young and old raising a formidable fortress with their bodies, just to identify with the New Abia being proposed by the YPP. “It is impossible not to observe too”, he continued that, “the mammoth crowd meant that our people made huge personal sacrifices, abandoning their wares, businesses and several other engagements, travelling kilometers to join YPP candidates as they pledge to restore the dignity of man in Abia State”.

The Unassuming Humanist, recounted that his foray into politics is premeditated, planned and deliberate with a clear cut objective to make life better, enviable and worthy for all Abians. Nana disclosed that, “by the Grace of God, the government YPP proposes will inspire a fast track of tangible and intangible sectors of the Abia economy.

“It is easy for me to read through the minds of people who gathered at Ngwa High School. I am delighted that within a short period, many have agreed that the Abia of our dream is realisable. I will urge us not to be weary as politics played with humanity in mind can never be counterproductive”, Nana assured.

The YPP candidate thanked the National Chairman of the Young Progressives Party, Comrade Bishop Makiri and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), “for living the dream”. Nana described YPP Candidates and their supporters as symbols of “the new deal, where the only thing that qualifies one to benefit from quality governance is being Abian, living in Abia or visiting Abia”.

Engr. Nwafor thanked, “our dear foremost entertainers Emelogu Murako Fortune ( Ruffcoin Nwa Aba), Paschal Chibuike Ukechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest) and Zuby Michael for sensitising the youths on the need to have their Permanent Voters Card (PVC)”. He also paid special tributes to the Abia entertainment community for their enormous goodwill.

The YPP candidate lastly, urged his supporters to “eschew violence at all times, shun the temptation of denigrating the personalities of other Candidates or their parties while also ensuring that all engagements and conversations are issue – based”, as according to the Engineer, “any political engagement that undermines peace does not make sense”.