— Assures collective venture, inclusive representation

Dayo Johnson Akure

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the 2023 election, Hon. Donald Ojogo has met with his co-contestants who participated in primary election of the party.

Ojogo, a former information and Orientation commissioner in the state said the meeting was “to reconcile and establish the collective ownership of the APC ticket while stressing the importance of the co-contestants in the victory of the APC in the forthcoming election.

He met with the runner up, Idowu Mafimisebi in his Law Office, Alagbaka, Akure where both reiterated the need for the party to come together in unity and love ahead of the general election.

The candidate noted that the victory belongs to all the aspirants who took part in the primary election, adding that the contest was a friendly scramble devoid of bitter politics and hatred.

Responding, Mafimisebi thanked Ojogo for the visit, noting that the emotional injury suffered after the primary election has been partly healed by the visit, insisting however, that the party leadership has much to do ahead of the general election.

Mafimisebi said “I am still waiting for the party to do the needful. I am expecting the party leadership to pay this kind of visit; this is your personal initiative. But you have done well.

“I was injured emotionally after that primary election, no doubt. But your visit has healed a substantial part of my injury. I really appreciate you,” he said.

Ojogo had earlier, visited Olamigoke Ayara at his Igbobini residence in Ese-Odo with a promise to run an inclusive representation of the people of the Federal Constituency while harping on cohesive progress.

He said:”You have defined your name in riches and gold that is glitter in our contest. We ‘re one indivisible families. You are my in-laws.

” I need you more than you could ever need me. We can only forge ahead in unity and trust, commitment to our party and indeed, to the development of our federal Constituency

“My plan is to run an inclusive race and even representation. I, you and all leaders must come together to strategise as regards our campaigns.

” I thank you for hosting me; we will reorganize the system to let us come together and forge ahead”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Ayara saluted Ojogo for the visit, adding that their contest was a friendly one which should be used to build friendship.

“A contest like this is to build friendship and I know only one person will win to be in the position, you are the leader of youths, therefore, we are friends.”

The party’s candidate also visited Mobolaji Toyo who had earlier withdrawn from the primary election.

Toyo, who expressed delight in Ojogo’s visit, announced his decision to donate his campaign office at Igbotu, Ese-Odo Local Government, to the party for the use of the House of Representatives election campaigns.

He promised to always stand by the party and ensure that the APC emerged victorious in the Federal Constituency during next year’s election.