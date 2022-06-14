Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Lagos State Government in collaboration with consultant has concluded plans to carryout a controlled demolition and reclamation of other three high-rise buildings at 42 Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, where a 21-storey building collapsed.

The 21-storey structure collapsed on November 1, 2021, in which about 45 people lost their lives, including, the Managing Director, Fourscore Homes Limited, Mr. Femi Osibona, who owned the building.

A White Paper was later released in which the state government vowed that Fourscore Homes Limited–the firm developing the 21-storey building that collapsed will face criminal prosecution.

The remaining two structures being simultaneously constructed in the vicinity were also listed for demolition because they failed structural integrity tests.

Also recommended to face administrative disciplinary panel were all government officials involved in granting approval to the developer in 2019.

The White Paper was prepared by the Lagos State government on the report submitted to it by the panel that probed the building collapse.

According to the White Paper, the remaining high-rise buildings will be pulled down through controlled demolition.

The state government accepted 26 out of the 28 recommendations contained in the report.

Panel chairman, Mr. Toyin Ayinde, a town planner, submitting the report on January 5, blamed the collapse on the erosion of professional ethics and disregard for due diligence.

In the course of their investigations, the panel members visited the project site for a general assessment; coordinated activities of the consultants who conducted tests on the site and reviewed documents from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

They also conducted interviews; interrogated 91 persons; collected 21 memoranda and accessed the remaining buildings being developed by the late Osibona.

The tribunal, which was given nine-terms of reference, also hosted a representation of the developer’s company comprising two legal firms.

A new committee, which reviewed the tribunal’s 28 recommendations, was chaired by Commissioner for Special Duties, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins.

The Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo and Agriculture Commissioner Mrs. Abisola Olusanya, served as members.

The accepted 26 recommendations bothered on individuals and institutions – both private and public.

Bamgbose-Martins, disclosed the planned demolition on Tuesday, at a stakeholders meeting in Ikoyi, Lagos, which also had in attendance: Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

Bamgbose-Martins, noted that the import of the stakeholders meeting was to give residents and also the occupants within the proximity of the collapse building site some level of confidence and comfort, psychologically and emotionally on the likely effect of the controlled demolition , which he assured would be done in a safe manner.

“That is why we have invited them to listen to them, to engage them on the dangers, and also share information and knowledge, especially to the approach that we intend to apply.

“As well as let the public know formally and officially of the government’s intention to demolish the three buildings.”

Oke-Osanyintolu, the convener said, “The most important thing concerning this operation is operation stop and we agreed to ensure safety of lives and properties, all the key stakeholders that are important in managing emergency in Lagos State will be on the ground for 24 hours, and believe me I have moved the command control center to the place, from Thursday, all the emergency squads will be here (on site).

“So, I assure the good people of Lagos State to remain cool, and calm and one thing that we need to appreciate is that what we are managing is a national catastrophe and the beauty of it is that the governor of Lagos state has taken ownership of it and believe me we will do our best,” he said.

When asked about the complaints of residents regarding the likely deafening sound that may arise and their safety during the demolition, Salako, said, “the concerns that were raised by the residents were genuine and some instances, we have responded to those concerns adequately, we worked with what was said by the consultants and with what we have as planned, those concerns should not be an issue for the residents.

“The essence of this is to bring to the notice of the public on the official hand over of the Ikoyi site to the consultant which will hold on Thursday, June 16, 2022 for them to start the process.

“We took this long process because it has to be done properly, and for us to do that, we will have to study a lot of situations and even come up with the right consultant and the right person to do the job.

“We have been talking to developers, in other to get it right, also use the right materials to work, and allow relevant authorities to grant the authorization and do the right thing, so with that, we should be able to limit collapsing of building around the area,” he added.

Omotosho, however, assured residents of government’s clean job on the site.