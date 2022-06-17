L-R : Lion Engr. Raphael Akinsulire, Past President of Ikeja Metro Lions Club; Lion Blessing Umebali, Past President of Ikeja Metro Lions Club; Lion Mustapha Sikiru, Club President flaunting his Award presented by Board of Directors of the Club; Lion Evelyn Agbonifo- Fashakin, Past President and Lion John Oriazowan , Past President; all at the Handover Ceremony of the Club, held over the weekend.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Ikeja Metropolis Lions Club has unveiled the new set of leaders that will pilot the club through the next club year, which spans from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

The unveiling was done at the official handover ceremony of the club on Sunday, June 12, 2022, where the baton was transfered to the incoming president, Mr. Godson Ikechukwu Anigbo and his team.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of past presidents of the club and also the presentation of awards to members of the club who showed great commitment in the past one year.

The club, which currently has about 83 members, recently bagged the award of mega club status following the rapid increase in membership which has seen them become the largest club in the district in terms of number.

The outgoing president, Mustapha Olajide Sikiru, told Vanguard that his tenure was a successful one, and that he had the members to thank because their cooperation was topnotch.

“So far so good, Ikeja metro Lions club has been one of the leading clubs in our district 404B2 Nigeria, and as you can see we have achieved a lot out of the records we read out,” said Olajide

“We achieved it all by the support of all these members, and that is why we gathered here today to appreciate each and every one of them for their time, their talent and their treasure.

“Ikeja metro Lions club have achieved so much. We have touched all the five core area values of Lionism. We have done projects on childhood cancer, vision, feeding the hungry, diabetes and even environment.

“We are building a home economics center at one of the schools in Maryland, Immaculate Heart Junior High School. And the project is worth four to five million Naira. And we are here to handover to the incoming leadership of this great club that will take us to a higher level.”

Speaking also to Vanguard, the incoming President of the club, Anigbo, said his administration would be tackling some of the challenges faced by the previous administration, where he served as the first vice president.

“My tenure will begin July 1, 2022, and I must say that the tempo has been very high in our club, being the largest club in the district and there are so many expectations but by the grace of God, I have a capable team that will help me succeed in my tenure,” said Anigbo.

“I’m kicking off my year by training my elective officers, to prepare the incoming club officers for the job ahead and train them on what to do.

“One of the challenges we had in the past regime was members’ time consciousness. I am very time conscious. So many people are business people in this club, they value time a lot, so I want to give them that and make sure I keep to time in every of our activities.

“Number two is that we have challenges with members. We have realized that so many members join the club because they want to travel, and I want to change the narrative. I want members with the spirit of service, that will come and serve the club, not coming because they want to travel. I want to change that mindset.”