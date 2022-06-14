By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri—Ijaw in Delta State have been urged to vote massively for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for governor next year.

President General, Delta Ijaw Youth Movement for Political Advancement , DIYMPA, Mr. John Dekawei expressed hope that Omo-Agege would bring greater development to the riverine areas of the state as governor, appealing to the Senator to ensure passage of the bill for establishment of the Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, into law by the National Assembly.

He said: “After our crucial meeting in Abuja, we adopted Senator Omo-Agege as our governorship candidate for the 2023 election in the state. We had attendance from all Ijaw communities in Delta and several others from Diaspora.

“Our choice of Senator Omo-Agege was due to the fact that he has performed well as a Senator representing Delta Central. Within a short period in the Senate, he rose to become the Deputy President of the Senate and has brought to his Delta Central, benefits that will profit the entire Delta State.

“We also appeal to Senator Omo-Agege to use his good office in passing the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Bill into law. The Ijaws will be grateful.

“All sons and daughters of Ijaw in Delta State should key into the Omo-Agege’s project of becoming the next governor of Delta State come 2023.”