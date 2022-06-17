.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, has presented N57 million cheques to families of fallen heroes in Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, yesterday in Uyo, Usman also assured officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force of better welfare packages under his watch.

The IGP represented on the occasion by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Naziru Abdulmajid noted that the money was for families of deceased police officers who served in Akwa Ibom Police command as payment for claims in the Police Group Life Assurance Scheme for 2020/2021.

The IGP who condoled with the families of the fallen heroes, advised them to use the money judiciously. He further assured those yet to receive their cheques to be patient as the cheques were being released in tranches and will soon get to them.