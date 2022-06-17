PDP Chairman, Dr. Ayu (middle), flanked by the party, Atiku Abubakar(right) and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

By Biodun Busari

Ohanaeze, apex Igbo socio-political organisation, has congratulated Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa over his emergence as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing him as “an Igbo prodigy with special grace”.

The group cherished Okowa’s steady rise in political arena saying he “is a veritable tribute to humility, sincerity, simplicity, hard work, perseverance and centrality of morals in the dynamics of power.”

Ohanaeze revealed these in a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Alex Ogbonnia on Friday reacting to Okowa as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidential election.

The statement reads: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide heartily congratulates an Igbo prodigy; an astute administrator, sagacious politician, brilliant physician, creative visionary, prudent resource manager, detribalized patriot, purveyor of morals and a poster personality, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State as he secures the highly coveted Vice Presidential candidacy of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has watched with keen interest and admiration the phenomenal trajectory of an University of Ibadan trained medical doctor from the Secretary to Ika North East Local Government; Chairman, Ika North East Local Government; Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources; Commissioner for Water Resources Development; Commissioner for Health; Secretary to the Delta State Government; Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; ECOWAS Parliamentarian; Governor of Delta State and today the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

“Available records indicate that from birth, God endowed Okowa with a special grace. It is only grace that explains the mystery behind the profound achievements by a few in various areas of life which paradoxically present enormous challenges to many others.

“Perhaps, this explains why Okowa ennobled the various offices he held with remarkable skill, exceptional diligence, elegance and panache.

“The life of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is a veritable tribute to humility, sincerity, simplicity, hard work, perseverance and centrality of morals in the dynamics of power.

“As a governor, Okowa had a clear vision which he pursued with incandescent passion, valour, candour, honour and unassailable accomplishments.

“Above all other enviable attributes, Okowa resonates as a team player, diverse ethnic manager with a friendly finesse and character comeliness.

“He is one of the few who has sustained in government without the elixir and grandeur delusion that has become the characteristics of many in positions of authority.

“On the other hand, Okowa has served both as sub-ordinate, co-ordinate and super-ordinate to several persons without skirmishes. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is a quintessential gentleman.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worlwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor is very proud of you.

“We are optimistic that your candidacy will add enormous electoral value to your political party, the PDP.”

