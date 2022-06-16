By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Four suspects alleged to have been involved in last Sunday’s invasion of Igama community, Edumoga in Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state that claimed the lives of 15 persons, have been arrested by the Police in a nearby forest, after a gun battle.

The encounter also led to the death of one of the suspects who died in the hospital from the gunshot wounds he sustained in the duel.

It would be recalled that Igama community was early Sunday morning invaded by suspected armed herdmen who killed the locals and razed all the houses in the community.

The arrest of the suspects was made known in a statement issued Thursday in Makurdi by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene.

According to the statement, after the dastardly attack, the Police teams deployed to the area in collaboration with other security agents had been on cordon and search operations within the forest to track down the marauders.

“And on June 6, 2022 at about 5am, the attackers who were trapped in the bush engaged the police in a gun duel that led to the arrest of the following suspects in their hideout; Umar Nuhu, Dauda Alhaji, Musa Dako and Umaru Alhaji Sale.

“One of the suspects by name Musa Dako sustained injuries and was admitted at St. Mary Hospital Okpoga for treatment where he eventually gave up the ghost and the corpse deposited at the same hospital. Three other suspects are in custody for further investigation.

The Commissioner of police, Benue State command, Mr. Wale Abbas has advised members of Igama community to remain calm and avail useful information to the police for necessary actions,” the statement read.

It was gathered that calm has returned to the besieged community though the displaced inhabitants are currently taking refuge at Ojapo, the Ward Headquarters.