Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has warned her colleagues in the entertainment industry to keep their distance whenever they see her.

Her warning is coming after some bloggers and colleagues questioned her source of income.

Laide, for some months now, has topped headlines and raised eyebrows since she bought her new house in March, and splashed millions on two luxury cars.

She had on Monday 30th May announced that she will be releasing a book to clarify how she became self-made through hard work and not sleeping around as rumoured.

Reacting to her announcement, Instagram blog, Gistlover posted that it will spill dirty secrets about Laide Bakare’s source of wealth and the different men she is romantically involved with.

It wrote; “For those women who are waiting for your oloriburuku (stupid) book wey you wan launch so you won’t mislead them….. Laide has one of the dirtiest stories in Nollywood, her story is so dirty that all these upcoming dey learn work.

“As it is now, you have implicated all your other colleagues ooo…some of these celebrities were the definition of ol*sh*s back then, but because of social media today, they have changed a little..I will reopen everybody’s matter now. If I post all the dirt I have on them, some of you their fans will not appreciate them again..but not yet because they are old gists…..but in Laide Bakare’s case, I will spill it all, let me get to work and be back”

Tonto Dikeh sarcastically commented under the post saying “Jesu’’ Why this person Dey make you remember me Nah!!! Abeg Oba small Girl… E no go better for these people wey make you remember me!! Chia see me see trouble”

Reacting to all the allegations, Laide vowed to fight dirty with any of her colleagues who comments negatively about her on blogs.

“Thanks much dear @mayowabae pls NOTE: This is a public announcement. This is a clear warning to anyone from my industry who has gone publicly online to comment trash about me on those gossip blogs and others. If you ever see me anyway, please keep your distance or else, you go collect”.

