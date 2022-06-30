By Biodun Busari

English actor and singer, Idris Elba is reportedly interested in acquiring the United Kingdom broadcaster Channel 4 looking to put forward a £1 billion (approximately $1.2 billion USD) bid.

According to reports, Elba is speaking with Marc Boyan, founder and chief executive officer of marketing and communications collective The Miroma Group, for the proposal.

There are reports that Channel 4 refused to comment and a statement from Elba’s team has not been released as of the time of filing this report.

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced in April 2022 that Channel 4 will be sold in an attempt to compete with big international streamers such as Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video.

Dorries had previously said that the sale plans “will revamp decades-old laws to help our public service broadcasters compete in the internet age and usher in a new golden age for British TV and radio.”

Some reports also add that Elba is currently in competition with ITV, Comcast’s pay TV operator Sky and Paramount for Channel 4.