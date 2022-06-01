Adejoh

Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Idoma Youth Forum, IYF, has endorsed Dr. Peter Adejoh as the preferred running mate of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state, Engr. Titus Uba ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The IYF in a statement issued Wednesday in Makurdi and signed by its President, Ameh Yusuf urged the people of Benue South Senatorial District to rally round the choice of Dr. Adejoh who the Forum said had contributed so much to the development of the state.

The statement read in part: “We read news reports credited to some Idoma groups canvassing support for some leaders in Idoma land for the office of Deputy Governor in the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

“It’s sad to note that the people of Benue South Senatorial District have not learnt their lessons.

“Having consistently presented older candidates to serve as Deputy Governors for three consecutive times, it made it difficult for them to be considered as possible successors. It is common sense that we should be looking outside the box to produce the next Deputy Governor from Benue South rather than focusing on the older generation.

“The coming elections has presented its dynamics to be youth focused and I expect our leaders to be making efforts to balance the PDP ticket with a younger person with vast experience that will go with mass appeal and galvanize enough votes for the party to win the 2023 elections.

“In recent time we have produced credible young persons who are doing creditably well in their chosen areas of endeavor and it won’t be out of place to draft them in to come and assist in the governance of the state, coming handy with new and fresh ideas to boost the morale of governance in the state.

“Peter Adejoh, a seasoned financial expert, serial entrepreneur and real estate mogul who in his personal capacity has contributed so much to the development of the state in the Ortom administration will readily come to mind.

“With the emergence of Rt. Hon. Titus Uba as the governorship candidate of the PDP, as Idoma youth leaders, we humbly seek the consent of our leaders and elders to see the youth block as the first zoning to avoid our previous mistakes and to contribute positively to the growth and development of our dear state.

“The future of the struggle of Benue South can be trusted in his hands following his track record of achievement, exposure (locally and internationally) and human capital development which will serve as a rallying point for our people irrespective of age and tribe.

“It is time for our people to look deep within and present the best for the job and we as Idoma youths, having searched far and wide hereby present our best at the moment in the person of Dr. Peter Adejoh for the office Deputy Governor come 2023.

“We call on all well meaning people of the zone to rally round this illustrious Benue son to achieve this task for the advancement of our course.

“Let it be known to everyone that the Idoma Youths Forum, IYF, hereby endorses this great Idoma son, Dr. Peter Adejoh as the Deputy Governorship candidate to run with Rt. Hon. Titus Uba, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming elections.”