By Nwafor Sunday

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Friday raided a property belonging to K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.

Azuka Ogugua, Spokesperson, ICPC disclosed this in statement sent to Vanguard.

Recall that an Online media (not Vanguard) had reported how the operatives of ICPC raided the Abuja home and office of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai and recovered N1.85 billion in cash.

When Vanguard contacted ICPC for confirmation, the Commission opined: “The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property.

“The Commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering. Facts available for the time being indicates that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.

The Commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The Commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.

“The Commission is yet to conclude its investigation and prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial.”