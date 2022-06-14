.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has inaugurated anti-corruption clubs in 68 public and private secondary schools in Osun state to stem the tide of corrupt practices in the country.

Addressing journalists during the inauguration at Ataoja School of Science Hall, Osogbo on Tuesday, Chairman of the anti-graft Commission, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, said the step will afford the commission to actively engage youths in tackling corruption.

Represented by Osun State Resident Anti-corruption Commissioner, Alhaji BabaAlaro Shu’aib, Owasanoye, said the commission in its bid to eliminate the social vices has, between 2003 and 2022 inaugurated the anti-corruption clubs in over 2000 schools across the federation.

“It is a great pleasure to address this important occasion of the official inauguration of anti-corruption clubs in 68 Secondary Schools in Osun State. To the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), formation of anti-corruption clubs in Secondary Schools is a very important strategy in the fight against corruption. It gives the Commission the opportunity to engage the youths actively in the fight against corruption by inculcating in them sound moral values so that they can grow up with zero tolerance for corruption.

“Between 2003 and now, ICPC has launched over 2000 anti-corruption clubs in both public and private Secondary Schools across the 36 States of the Federation and Abuja.

The overall objective of forming anti-corruption clubs among Secondary School students is to inculcate positive values in them at their formative age (catch them young). It is expected that as they grow up and assume positions of responsibility, these youths would have imbibed zero tolerance for corruption and other social vices”.

Also, speaking at the programme which was organised in collaboration with the State Ministry of Education and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Osun state’s Commissioner for Education, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ademola Adelani, said corruption denies student access to quality education, healthcare, hence, the stressed the importance of the club in helping catch the students’ young in a bid to eradicate corruption in the country.

“The clubs activities should not only be restricted to schools, it should also extend to their various communities and homes so the message can spread faster”, he said.