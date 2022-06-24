By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has debunked reports that the commission raided a property allegedly belonging to former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

ICPC in a statement by its Spokesperson Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, on Friday, described the report as inaccurate, noting that the attention of the commission has been drawn to some inaccurate and concocted reports in the media about the seizure of multibillion-naira cash, dollars, Rolex watches stockpiled in an Abuja property

“The commission wishes to state that ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse II of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on June 16, in suspicion of money laundering.

“Facts available for the time being indicates that the property is owned by the owner of K Salam Construction Company, military contractor.

“The commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; 220,965 dollars; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The commission arrested the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.

“The commission is yet to conclude its investigation and prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial, ” the ICPC said.