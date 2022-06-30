By Jimoh Babatunde

The International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, has called on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its infractions of the Chicago Convention on double-registered aircraft.

The body said doing so will preserve the safety and security of civil aviation.

The call was made at ICAO’s 226th Meeting Session, where the Council considered matters referring to the operation of double-registered aircraft in the Russian Federation.

Article 18 of the Chicago Convention provides that an aircraft cannot be validly registered in more than one State, although its registration may be changed from one state to another.

Once a State has registered an aircraft, a number of safety-related obligations fall upon it by virtue of the Chicago Convention and its Annexes.

The dual registration of aircraft raises safety concerns relating to, among others, the international validity of each airplane’s certificate of airworthiness and radio station license.

Taking note of the applicable legal principles contained in the Chicago Convention, and an oral report on the queries undertaken by the ICAO Secretariat in the interests of air safety in the context of operation of aircraft, the Council called on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its infractions of the Chicago Convention, with a view to preserving the safety and security of civil aviation, and to urgently remedy these violations.

The Council also requested the Secretary General to report these infractions, if not urgently rectified, to all Chicago Convention Contracting States, in accordance with Article 54 j) of the Convention and further decided to submit this matter to the 41st Session of the ICAO Assembly in September-October, for Contracting States’ consideration in accordance with Article 54 k) of the Convention.

The ICAO Secretariat was further requested to continue to monitor the situation closely, and to report to the Council on any further developments.