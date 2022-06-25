By Adeola Badru

Lack of keeping accurate data for energy demand across African countries has been described as one of the challenges affecting improvement of power in the energy sector for optimal performance.

The assertion was made by the Chief Operating Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, Engr. John Ayodele, at a 3-day power and water exhibition conference tagged: “Digitalization, Sustainability and Optimization,” held last week in Lagos.

The conference which was designed to deliberate on problems bedeviling the energy and water sector as well as proffer solutions to tackle some of them, attracted global audience with common goal.

Ayodele, who was a panelist at the discussant level on the theme: “Together for A Better Tomorrow-Regional Electricity Cooperation and Integration,” opined that: “African nations should devote parts of the money used for ammunition on electricity, such move will have direct improvement in the standard of living in the continent.”

According to him: “for Africa to be self-sufficient we must integrate ourselves and be willing to do the needful.”

He said the conference came up at a very appropriate time, with huge responsibilities on stakeholders to look for solutions, engage in technical discussion and do on the spot assessment of the region’s opportunities in power generation & distribution.

The COO expressed confidence that the event provided the opportunity for the players in the industry to be acquainted with innovations and inventions that will greatly improve their services to their esteemed customers.

The event is a brainchild of Vertex NEXT, a global business optimization solutions provider.