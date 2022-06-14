.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina state, Dr Dikko Radda has assured elected local government chairmen and councillors in the state that he will not temper with funds belonging to the local government councils, promising to operate an open door policy if he is elected the state’s Governor in 2023.

The former SMEDAN boss pledged to support the local councils in the state to bring more development to those at the grassroots.

Dikko made the remark in Katsina when he had in audience elected chairmen and councillors of the 34 council areas of the state.

He said, “I’ve been a grassroot politician and I know the problem facing the council areas. We’ll not lord it over you, but support you so that you work for the socio-economic development of your areas.

“If elected, our government would operate and open door policy, and would ensure that everyone is carried along.

“As governor, I’ll ensure monies belonging to the councils are not tampered with so that you can use same to ensure the development of communities at the councils.”

Dikko also harped on the need for party members in the state to unite and work together in order to defeat the opposition in the 2023 general election.

He urged them not to be distracted by whatever may have happened during the party’s primary and team up to work at winning the hearts of the electorate ahead of the polls, noting that he bears no grudge against anyone he had competed against for the party’s ticket.

In his words: “As the general election draws nearer, many allegations would come up aimed at tarnishing the image of state government, and the party. I want us to be vigilant about this.

“We have several months before the polls, so we have time to work for the victory of the party. We should therefore come out with our resources and supporters to ensure success.

“I hold no grudge against anyone in the party, especially those that contested with me for the governorship ticket of the party.

“We have had our internal wranglings and we have come out of the primary. The time is now, for us to put hands together, forget our differences and work to ensure we return the party to power in 2023.

“On election day, you’re not going to vote for me. You are going to vote for the APC, the party that gave me the ticket.

“The coming election is going to be different. Results are going to be sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as they come, so there can be no irregularities.

“Therefore, ensure that you work diligently for the party so that we can compete favourably with the opposition.

“Look at ways you can sell the party and its candidates to the electorate, as this is the only way to win their hearts and convince them to vote for the APC.”