A Cameroonian, identified as God’s Love Meba, has admitted that he was paid to blackmail, Warri based prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin over the case of a missing.

In a video making the round on the internet, Meba said he was paid by a South African prophet to tarnish the image of the prophet.

He equally disclosed in the video that he operates with people who adopt and keep children in some secret place.

Meba disclosed that the warehouse of children is being used by some pastors and politicians for ritual power.

Meba had earlier posted picture of a boy who was allegedly missing in at the Christ Mercy Land Church in Warri founded by prophet Fufeyin, only to later admitted that he was Fufeyin had being accused of kidnapping the boy.

But the Nigerian Police had dismissed the case stating that the allegations “were inconsistent with the truth.”

Founder of Abuja based Human Right Radio, popularly referred to as Brekete family, Ordinary Ahmed Isa, who was at some point investigating the story had equally slammed the mother of child Ruth and her supporters over the case of the alleged missing child.

Isa, while speaking during a live programme on the radio station had said he won’t be used in pulling down anyone, stressing that the station would not be involved in cases that have iota of lies.

Reacting to the case Isa said the woman who brought up the case could not substantiate her claims and was also looking for ways to use the opportunity to move abroad.

While some people had accused the station of being bribed into dropping the case, Isa said most of the people accusing the station were only looking for cheap publicity and would have rather continued the case if they are able to substantiate it.

The development, which came up about three years ago, resurfaced recently as some pastors and NGO stood up to seek justice. The development had led the church to file a suite in court over the issue, stating that there was need to put final stop to the matter.