.

Gender-based violence is a disturbing issue that has been taken with utmost laxity in the society. But filmmaker, Vincent Okonkwo is poised to bring the matter to the forefront again through the medium of film.

His latest project, “Wildflower” which premiered in the cinemas across the country yesterday ,deals with the issue of gender-based violence without being preachy in its approach.

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the movie stars, the likes of ‘Nearly All The Men in Lagos are Mad’ writer, Damilare Kuku as the lead character alongside Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, Sandra Okunzuwa, Jide Kosoko, Zubby Micheal, Etinosa Idemudia, Nosa Rex, Imoh Eboh, Kiki Omeili, Eso Dike, Angel Unigwe, Rachel Emem Isaac among other notable actors.

Speaking at a sneak preview of the movie at the FilmHouse, Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, last Sunday, Okonkwo said he was challenged to make the advocacy movie, following the way and manner the society treats gender-based issues.

Okonkwo, who’s also the producer of “Ponzi” a feature-length project based on the victims 2016 MMM Ponzi scheme said the script was reworked about five times within a period of two years before it was ready for production.

“We are saying no to rape, no to domestic violence and child molestation. To some extent, Wildflower is a tropical story that is addressing tropical issues, advocating gender equality.

“It tackles sexual violence and explores how different women face trauma and assault in different forms and how they can easily bond over this, ” Okonkwo said.

The feature-length movie written by Nneka Ojor addresses the issue of sexual abuse and violence against women. It aims to educate people on the experiences some women go through with a view to curbing the menace of abuse and spark a conversation that helps society speak up and bring such perpetrators to book.

‘Wildflower’ follows the story of three women’s tragic tales of domestic violence and abuse spurred by the courage of one woman. With this movie, Okonkwo reopens conversation on the issue of gender-based violence in the society.